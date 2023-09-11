NAB refers corruption case of health officials to ACE Lahore

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan region has transferred investigation against officers/officials of Teaching/ District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore.

According to documents available with The News, the NAB investigated the case under National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (NAO) 1999 on allegations of corruption and misuse of authority in purchase of medicine in teaching/District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan during 2016 to 2019.

According to details, on the findings of the final investigation by NAB, the case has been referred to ACE for further necessary action and investigation.

The sources claimed that since the case was less than Rs500 million, NAB will not investigate the case under the amendments to the NAB law.Nazar Hussain, ex-accountant teaching hospital DG Khan, ex-MS Dr Attiq, Nasir Mahmood proprietor of a pharmacy Multan, Muhammad Iqbal of Multan and Shahbaz Ali of a private company are main accused and their names have been shared with the ACE by NAB.

The complainant, Muhammad Hussain Azad, has challenged the case in NAB headquarters again, contending the case is not less than Rs500 million and NAB headquarters should investigate rather than sending it to the regional office of NAB or ACE.

According to the application submitted to NAB, during 2018-19, more than Rs330 million had been withdrawn from national treasure in two months, Rs200 million were given to medicines companies.

During this period, Rs50.25 million via tenders and Rs130 million by quotations/pending liabilities were taken out by the health officials. Nazar Hussain has many front men who have opened companies of medicine. He accommodated them in sale and purchase. Furthermore, Dr Attiq, Nazar and Zia Ullah Superintendent had been suspended from their jobs by ex-commissioner DG Khan over the misuse of authority by appointing their relatives in the hospital.

NAB had started an investigation against Nazar and other officials and found them guilty. On this, NAB has written a letter to Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Lahore not to appoint Nazar Hussain in DG Khan Region because of corruption cases so that he could use influence.

Talking to The News, Ashfaq Baloch, Additional Secretary Health Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, he has confirmed that the department has received the letter from NAB and Nazar Hussain will not be appointed in DG Khan region or somewhere else until his cases are cleared from NAB and ACE. Dr Atiq and others vehemently deny allegations against them.