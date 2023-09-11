Beyond the headlines

The term ‘brain drain’ is frequently used to describe the outmigration of skilled individuals from one nation to another, often leaving behind a void in human capital.

This phenomenon typically arises when prospects for better opportunities, higher wages, or improved living standards are linked to working abroad, raising concerns about the home country’s growth and progress. Often observed in emerging and underdeveloped nations, brain drain has become an increasingly significant issue.

In Pakistan, the situation has exacerbated. A master’s degree holder might struggle to earn even Rs50,000 monthly, while an individual working at an overseas KFC outlet can rake in substantially more. Unsurprisingly, individuals line up daily at passport offices, hoping for a chance at improved living. Even educators repeatedly remind their students about an uncertain future in Pakistan.

A Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) report suggests that over 31 per cent of the country’s youth currently grapple with unemployment. Of this number, 51 per cent are women and 16 per cent are men, many of whom hold professional degrees.

Pakistan is experiencing a severe economic meltdown characterized by over 40 per cent inflation within the context of a grave economic crisis. Numerous industries have come to a standstill as a result of this inflation, currency devaluation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Things are bad for people with degrees as well. Those with master’s degrees are forced to take up menial jobs like driving rickshaws to make ends meet. Consequently, the charm of a better future, improved education, and opportunities for families fuels people’s desire to move abroad.

Besides the opportunity factor, there are additional factors that lead to brain drain. Security, for instance, stands as a chief motivator pushing people to exit Pakistan. Last year alone, more than 600 individuals lost their lives due to terrorist incidents. For individuals, security concerns are not limited to terrorism. The rapid rise in street crimes has also created a wave of constant fear. That armed robbers use weapons liberally whenever someone resists mugging attempts is also troubling.

No one would want to lose a family member just because s/he refused to give their belongings to the robbers. No one would want to be in a country where there is constant fear that their child will get kidnapped for ransom, or in a country where a mother is raped in front of her children.

The responsibility for this brain drain lies with the government. The shortcomings of our fractured system act as a catalyst. For any country, its youth is an investment, and it is certainly quite damaging for any country to lose this investment. Trained and educated people leaving the country means all the investment that was made to have a skilled workforce has gone down the drain. This is the reason many countries have youth initiatives to retain its young people in the country.

Recent events show us that many people are using illegal channels to migrate to developed countries. People who do not have any means to qualify for the residence or work visa abroad become victims of human traffickers and start the dangerous journey through sea and land routes. The Greece boat incident is not a hidden case and highlights the growing desperation in people here.

Another driver of brain drain in Pakistan is the absence of merit. The dominance of nepotism and referrals over merit erodes the faith of talented individuals in the system, pushing them towards fairer opportunities abroad.

In the midst of these challenges, it is pivotal to acknowledge a counter-narrative: the potential for overseas Pakistanis to be the agents of positive change. Remittances sent back home play a big role in helping families and communities bear economic shocks. Moreover, success stories of Pakistanis thriving abroad can instil national pride, projecting the nation’s soft power globally.

The diaspora’s influence can extend further. Overseas Pakistanis are in a better position to highlight Pakistan’s interests on international platforms. Herein lies the dynamic interplay between brain drain and its potential benefits, shifting the narrative from mere loss to nuanced contributions across borders.

History reveals this is not a novel predicament; brain drain has long plagued Pakistan. From 1981 to 2012 alone, over 5.8 million Pakistanis sought opportunities abroad. In 2015, more than 9.5 million people shifted abroad. While the numbers might vary, the crux remains constant. This shows that unless curtailed, the trend will lead to a greying population and a weakened economy.

Pakistan, a country fuelled by youthful energy, possesses the means to transform its trajectory. Offering chances, safety, and confidence can stop the exodus and motivate a generation to contribute to the development of the country, ultimately paving the way for a better future.

However, this change calls for extensive reforms, with the government taking the lead. The importance of fostering innovation, job development and economic expansion cannot be overstated. Restoring trust in the system will need the adoption of open, merit-based selection procedures in both academic and professional arenas.

But these initiatives do not have to be alone. Engaging the Pakistani diaspora is a strategic move with the potential for remarkable impact. The economic foundational element of many families’ survival is remittances. Developing a sense of community and purpose among Pakistanis overseas is paramount. Diaspora Pakistanis can actively contribute to the development of their country by fostering a feeling of community and shared purpose. Their stories of resilience and success can inspire those back home, revitalizing national pride.

Furthermore, the diaspora can amplify Pakistan’s presence on the global stage. Their networks, experiences, and expertise can be harnessed to champion Pakistan’s interests and influence international discourse. This united front wields the power to reshape perceptions and propel the nation towards prosperity.

‘Brain drain’ might dominate headlines in a negative manner, but beneath the surface lies a more nuanced narrative. Pakistan’s struggle with emigration is multifaceted, involving economic instability, security concerns, and institutional flaws. However, by leveraging the potential of remittances and mobilizing the diaspora, the country can transform brain drain into brain gain.

This concerted effort demands commitment, comprehensive reform, and a collective vision. Ultimately, Pakistan’s future lies not solely in the hands of those departing but also in those who believe in the promise of their homeland’s potential. It is time to navigate the complex terrain of brain drain, reshaping it into an opportunity for growth, prosperity, and national pride.

