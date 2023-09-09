Four Pesco employees electrocuted in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Four employees of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) were electrocuted while working on a high power supply line at Titterkhel village on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the linemen identified as Waliullah, Arifullah, Hazrat Ali and Mir Ahmed Shah were working on a 11000 KV supply line to replace cable at Titterkhel village when the power supply was restored. Resultantly, four of them were electrocuted.

Following the incident, an ambulance of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot but all of them had already expired.The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Lakki for further formalities.