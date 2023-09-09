Youth Affairs Dept holds workshop on nurturing entrepreneurial mindset

LAHORE:The Youth Affairs Department of Punjab in collaboration with Arfa Karim Technology, organised a training workshop focused on ‘Nurturing an Entrepreneurial Mindset and Exploring Freelancing Opportunities’.

The event took place on the eve of World Literacy Day at the Nishtar Park Complex E-Library on Friday and drew a diverse audience of male and female students from various colleges and universities.

The chief guest for the occasion was Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz. Also in attendance were Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Assistant Director M Sajid, CEO of the Arfa Karim Foundation Ms Tabinda Usman, a freelancing expert Shahid Ali and a large gathering of enthusiastic students.

Addressing the participants, Adviser Wahab Riaz emphasised the pivotal role of young people in a nation's progress, highlighting their remarkable talents. He stated, "Our youth are quite talented, and they have to play a key role in the progress of the country." He called for collective efforts to secure a bright future for the country and encouraged the sharing of experiences among youth. He also underscored the significance of freelancing as a means of providing ample job opportunities to the country's talented youth.

Wahab pointed out the valuable contributions of the Punjab E-Rozgar Programme, which offers numerous business opportunities to potential youth entrepreneurs. He stressed the need to raise awareness among youth about the benefits of freelancing.

During the workshop, CEO of the Arfa Karim Foundation Ms Tabinda Usman and freelancing expert Shahid Ali delivered training lectures to the students, equipping them with knowledge and skills related to entrepreneurship and freelancing.

Tabinda Usman commented that these workshops are crucial for empowering our youth with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the modern job market.

World Literacy Day is celebrated globally to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and education. In this context, the workshop serves as a valuable initiative to equip young people with entrepreneurial skills and the knowledge required for freelancing, ultimately contributing to their employability and economic empowerment.

The training workshop on nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset and exploring freelancing opportunities, held on World Literacy Day, is a testament to Punjab's commitment to empowering its youth. Such initiatives hold the potential to shape a brighter future for the youth and the country as a whole.

Later, Wahab also distributed certificates to the participants as recognition of their engagement in the workshop. In return, Ms Tabinda Usman presented a souvenir to Adviser to CM Punjab. The event concluded with a question-and-answer session designed to further enhance the participants' knowledge.