Floods and landslides kill two in Georgia

TBILISI: Two people died in western Georgia where heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, officials said on Friday, as rescuers continued to evacuate dozens of trapped villagers.
“Rescuers found the bodies of two dead, one of them a minor,” the Caucasus nation´s interior ministry said in a statement. It said a search operation was under way to find one missing teenager and evacuate dozens of people trapped in villages of the western Guria region that was hit by floods and landslides after heavy rains.
Last month, 26 people were killed at the resort town of Shovi in northwestern Georgia in a landslide caused by melting glaciers and heavy rainfall.
Heavy rains and flooding are fairly common in the mountainous country, where steep slopes pose a risk of landslides. In 2008, six people were killed by a landslide in the southern Black Sea region of Ajara.
FARKADONA, Greece: Helicopters and lifeboats have been deployed to reach hundreds of stranded villagers in central...
DUBAI: A pilot was killed and another missing after their helicopter crashed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates...
WASHINGTON: A special grand jury in Georgia investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election recommended bringing...
LONDON: Britain is experiencing a record-breaking period of hot September weather with Friday expected to be the fifth...
BEIRUT: More than 2,000 people marched in the government-held city of Sweida in southern Syria on Friday in an...
DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities sacked a senior prosecutor after he condemned court cases against Nobel laureate...