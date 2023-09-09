Minister meets US envoy: Pakistan keen to deepen bilateral ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar said on Friday Pakistan is keen to deepen bilateral relations with the US based on development cooperation.

In a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome here, he said Pakistan-US bilateral relations go back a long way which have evolved from security to other fields such as trade and investment, science and technology, climate change and sustainable development and education.

He affirmed that Pakistan has been benefitting from general electric locomotives, provided by the US to Pakistan Railways, and based on its vitality, another order has been placed recently.

Shahid Tarar said Karachi-Peshawar railway line had been affected by floods at certain vulnerable points and the US could cooperate with Pakistan Railways to reclaim those vulnerable tracks and secure them from future floods.

He said Pakistan had entered into successful international agreements in Gwadar and was further attracting foreign investment from global partners.

The US ambassador said the focus had shifted from Pakistan’s bordering and tribal areas to flood-affected areas of northern Sindh and south Punjab. Furthermore, possibilities were being explored for provision of clean drinking water and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure in these areas.

Donald Blome said Pakistan had an excellent opportunity to attract foreign investment in the wake of diversification of industries and businesses into South-Asian economies.

He said American International Development Finance Cooperation had expressed its eagerness to make large-scale investments in Pakistan.

In this regard, US is ready to help Pakistan create a business-friendly environment to boost investments.