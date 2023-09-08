CDWP clears four Rs126.2bn projects

Policemen walk along trains stationed on a deserted platform at Karachi Cantonment railway station. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared four development projects with estimated costs of Rs126.2 billion, including Thar Coal Rail Connectivity project of Rs55.97 billion and third-time revised Gwadar International Airport with a cost of Rs60 billion.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, chief economist, members Planning Commission and representatives from various ministries.

The forum has recommended Thar Coal Rail Connectivity Project with existing Railway Network, including last mile connectivity with Port Qasim worth Rs55.97bn to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec). The Ministry of Railway is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The main objective of the project is to connect the Thar Coal Mines and Port Qasim with railway through new rail links and is aligned with sectoral objectives of the Vision 2025 by providing bulk transportation facilities according to the requirement of the growing economy. The project envisages construction of 105-kilometer-long new single line railway track infrastructure from Thar Coal Mines to New Chhor Station and construction of 18-kilometre-long double line track, which includes 4.20-kilometre-long loop lines from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim.

The project has been designed to provide reliable and efficient railway infrastructure to break the geographical barriers of Thar coal and enable its transportation across the country and to provide an environmentally friendly mode of coal transportation. If transported through railway, the environmental pollution will be minimal besides reducing traffic congestion on roads. The forum also recommended the construction of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 3rd revised to the Executive Committee of Ecnec worth 60.208 billion. The 3rd Revised Project PC-I envisages construction of NGIA along with allied facilities over a piece of land already acquired measuring 4,300 acres (Airside: 2,730-acres Landside: 1,570-acres). The forum has cleared the Improvement/Widening of Spera Ragha Road from Khanozai Cross to Loralai, Killa Saifullah, worth Rs6.121 bn. The government of Balochistan is the sponsoring agency of the project. The revised project envisages improvement and widening of 92.5-kilometer-long existing single lane road to two lane facility having existing width of 3.65-meter to 7.3-meter and 2.43-meter wide shoulders on either side, from Khanozai (N-50) cross to Loralai-Killa Saifullah (N-70). The project road will connect National Highway (N-50) with National Highway (N-70). After completion, the project will serve as the main route to connect the central cities of northern Balochistan to southern Punjab. Presently, the road is single lane and is in very bad condition and can’t be used for mobility. The forum also cleared the special repair of 600 passenger coaches and 1,200 bogies wagons worth Rs3.95 bn. The objective of this project is to procure essentially required imported/locally manufactured spares and to carry-out special repair, heavy repair, defend maintenance of stabled 600 coaches & 1,200 bogie wagons comprising 227 air conditioned passenger coaches with latest facilities.