Army to help govt curb activities against economic stability

This photograph released on September 7, 2023, shows on the top right COAS General Syed Asim Munir while presiding over the 259th Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) at GHQ, Rawalpindi. — ISPR website

RAWALPINDI: Pak Army’s top brass on Thursday reaffirmed that the “inimical propagandists” will face more humiliation through their desperate attempts to cause a “wedge” between the state institutions and public, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

“Forum re-affirmed that inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to cause wedge between the state institutions and public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result into more humiliation of such elements, InshaAllah,” the military’s media wing stated.

The conference also reiterated its resolve to assist the government in curbing activities hampering economic stability, and investors’ confidence, under Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The statement came during the 259th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The CCC paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and citizens who laid their lives for the safety, security and territorial integrity of the country.

It offered fateha for the martyrs and reiterated that the country and its army will continue to honour them with utmost respect and dignity. It also appreciated the commemoration of Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6 September across the country.

The participants of the conference reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

During the meeting, Gen Munir stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.

He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing of soldiers and maintenance of morale which constituted the foundation of army’s operational readiness.

“Forum reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence,” the ISPR stated.

Moreover, the participants were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and the army’s strategy in response to the evolving threat.

The military top brass emphasised the need for speedy development of economic potential of newly merged districts and border districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth.

It also resolved to deal with the terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan with the “full might of the state”.