Safety measures on Margalla Road enhanced

Islamabad: To ensure the safety and convenience of citizens the Islamabad Capital Police have implemented strict safety measures on Margalla Road, a police spokesman said.

He said that the entry of large and heavy vehicles on Margalla Road has been restricted. Legal actions will be taken against any vehicles found without a valid route permit or during prohibited hours. IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasised the commitment of Islamabad Police to maintaining a seamless traffic system within the federal capital and providing secure travel facilities to the public.

He stated, “Our diligent officers are unwavering in their duty to prevent accidents that could result in harm to life or property. The Islamabad Capital Police continuously present on the streets of Islamabad to ensure the best possible travel experience for the citizens,” he added. The safety of citizens and their property remains a top priority for the police. Citizens are urged to not only cooperate with these enhanced traffic regulations but also to follow all traffic rules meticulously. Citizens are encouraged to report any emergencies by dialling ‘Pukar-15’.