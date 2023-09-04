Traders’ hypocrisy

People are out on the streets to agitate against the electricity bills which are out of reach not only of the low-income group but the middle classes too. Leading the agitation are the ordinary folk along with the traders, wholesalers and retailers who, for me, are part of the problem.
Electricity bills may have aggravated the problem to an extreme level but one must not forget the commodity prices are being increased regularly all the time, something these traders are responsible for doing in order to increase profits.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
