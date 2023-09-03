HED launches inspections of colleges to raise education standard

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched inspections of colleges to improve infrastructures and raise the educational standards.

A press release said the drive was being headed by HED Secretary Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani.

Additional Secretary Colleges Syed Mazhar Ali Shah is leading a dedicated team which has embarked on inspections.

The communication said a milestone has been achieved as a result of the activity as regional directorates which used to be dormant in the past have been vitalized.

The comprehensive programme for inspections, the first of its kind in a series, has been structured into four specialized groups. Each one is tasked with evaluating specific aspects of the educational institutions.

An official said this holistic assessment encompasses a wide spectrum of factors, including staff attendance, condition of college buildings, infrastructure, student enrollment, academic performance, facilities, extracurricular activities, and much more.

The colleges visited included Government Postgraduate Girls College Mandian in Abbottabad, GGDC Mandian, Abbottabad, GGDC No.3, Kohat, GCMS, Kohat, GDC SK Bala, Bannu, GGPGC, Bannu, GDC Chagarmatti, Peshawar, GGDC Chagharmatti, Peshawar, GPGC, Swabi and GGDC Barikot in Swat.

The initial phase of the inspections focused on colleges in four regions, specifically the southern region. The visits yielded valuable insights into the state of these educational institutions.

The team found that staff and student attendance met satisfactory standards. Despite that college principals were encouraged to improve the attendance records.

The cleanliness of college premises was generally fine, with minor issues in academic activities that were promptly addressed after the directives.

However, there were concerns about the declining student enrollment which necessitated immediate attention.

Security issues arose for a lack of personnel, with many colleges lacking proper boundary walls, potentially leading to unauthorized access.

Issues of water supply and transport facilities for students were identified as well.

The progress on the Annual Development Plan schemes was hindered by financial issues faced by the province.

The official said these rigorous inspections were a testament to HED’s commitment to elevating educational standards, ensuring accountability, and fostering continuous improvement within regional educational institutions.

He hoped that the findings from these assessments would play a pivotal role in shaping future policies and initiatives within the HED.

The communication said the HED remains dedicated to enhancing the educational landscape, adding these proactive efforts would bring about a meaningful change in the realm of higher education.