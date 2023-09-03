BISE workers’ strike against HED

LAHORE : The clerical staff of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore observed a pen-down strike against the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab for its efforts to take control of the board’s exam centres building and registration of FIR against some employees.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday (August 31) dozens of the BISE Lahore’s employees had staged a demonstration and protested what they termed the HED’s move to take over control of the Board’s Examination Centres’ building situated on Lawrence Road.

It is learnt that while the employees were protesting some HED officials were inside the building who were later locked inside by some demonstrators. Sources said the act invited stern action against the employees by the HED Punjab as an FIR on behalf of the Board was registered against those allegedly involved. The board employees had already warned of a pen-down strike in case the HED Punjab did not withdraw its decision of taking control of the building. However, the registration of FIR hurt the employees who stopped working, adding to the miseries of the visiting students and their parents.

A number of students, especially those of Class-9th who have been visiting the board office for rechecking of the papers and other students for registration etc suffered a lot owing to the pen-down strike on Saturday. They have demanded the HED Punjab and Board management to sort out their issues and save students from suffering.

A BISE official seeking anonymity said that locking the HED Punjab official inside the building was not acceptable at any cost and hoped that the strike would end soon.