SHC moved against charging of entry fees at Mazar-e-Quaid

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the advocate general, the resident engineer of the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) and others on a petition against the charging of entry fees from people visiting the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation.

Waqef Shah said in his petition that the QMMB has been charging entry fees from people visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Shah said he had approached the QMMB to withdraw the decision of charging entry fees from visitors because no entry fee is being charged from people visiting the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

He said the QMMB has been charging visitors entry fees in the name of maintenance charges, adding that this act is discouraging people from visiting the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation.

He requested the court to direct the QMMB not to charge entry fees from visitors. He also requested the court to call a report with regard to the maintenance of the mausoleum.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh issued notices to the resident engineer of the QMMB and directed him to explain the reasons why visitors are being charged maintenance fees. The bench directed the respondents to file comments at the next hearing.