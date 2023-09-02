SHO suspended

LAHORE: The Shahdara SHO has been accused of corruption of Rs30m. According to the police, the CCPO has ordered an inquiry against the SHO for corruption. The police say he fled instead of appearing in an inquiry, for which the CIA police are raiding to arrest him. However, the DIG Operations has suspended him.

Two arrested: Shafiqabad police arrested two bike lifters. The Safe Cities surveillance team detected two suspects in Bati Chowk and informed the police which responded and arrested Sharjeel Naeem and Sajid Ali with two stolen motorcycles and weapons.