Polls likely in January as ECP cuts delimitation deadline by 15 days

A voter is casting his vote at a polling station during by-elections in the NA-237 constituency in Karachi on October 16, 2022. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to hold general election in the last week of January 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday announced reducing the constituencies’ delimitation timeline, and completing the process till November 30, instead of December 14.

The significant decision was taken at an ECP meeting here, presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, and attended by the commission members and senior officials.

During a consultative meeting with Awami National Party (ANP) delegation here on Wednesday, the Election Commission had indicated that polls could be held by mid-February and even earlier, in the last week of January. In a short statement, issued on Friday, the ECP said after consultation with political parties and getting their feedback, it had decided to publish final lists of delimitation of the constituencies by Nov 30. Previously, it had announced doing so on Dec 14.

The ECP explained that the purpose of early publication of constituencies after their delimitation was to hold general election as early as possible. “Keeping this date (Nov 30) in view, the election schedule would be announced,” it said. The electoral body has so far held meetings with several political parties and received feedback from them in relation to the roadmap for general election as well as delimitation and related matters. In a related development, a two-day training for 26 members of the delimitation committees commenced here at Pakistan Electoral Academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM), ECP Secretariat. Earlier, the training was set to continue for four days. The ECP said in a separate statement that during the training, the participants would learn legal framework for delimitation of the constituencies according to international standards of delimitation and principles of delimitation.

Side by side, the ECP continued its ongoing consultation process and today held a meeting with a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which was chaired by the CEC, while the ECP members, secretary and senior officers also attended the meeting. From the GDA, Ms Fehmida Mirza, Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi, Kashif Nizamani and Ibne Muhammad participated, while Sardar Abdul Rahim and Irfanullah Khan Marwat attended the meeting via video-link.

According to the commission’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, the GDA delegation affirmed full support to the Election Commission’s new delimitation plan and highlighted that delimitation was the foundation of transparent elections. They said the delimitation process should be completed according to the new census, and elections should be held after the new delimitation. They suggested that the electoral lists should also be revised so that the enrolment of new voters and deletion of dead could be ensured to make the electoral rolls accurate.

The delegation urged that all provincial officers’ transfers should be made in accordance with the Election Commission’s directives. However, they regretted that despite letters to the caretaker chief ministers, written by the CEC, transfer and postings were not being made. They called for appointment of impartial returning officers, and suggested that if possible, district election commissioners and officers from the federal services may be appointed as returning officers.

The delegation wanted that the ECP must rigorously implement the action plan, prepared by it for polls. The delegation also asked the commission to suspend all local governments and appoint administrators until general election to ensure transparency in elections. The CEC emphasised that conducting transparent elections under the constitution and the law was a responsibility of the Election Commission. He acknowledged the GDA recommendations, and said the ECP would consider the suggestions carefully and make decisions in accordance with the constitution and the law. He also assured that the ECP would ensure transparency in delimitation process.