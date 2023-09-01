ECP begins training of DEOs on EMS software

PESHAWAR: A 3-day orientation and training workshop for data entry operators of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the use of Election Management System (EMS) software app in the upcoming general elections began here on Thursday.

During the workshop, the District Election Officers (DEOs) were briefed about the technical aspects and information about the app.The training/workshop will conclude on Saturday. The orientation session is organized by the Information Systems Wing of ECP in collaboration with Sapphire (Software Warehouse).The participants of the workshop will be given certificates.