COAS visits Tilla Firing Ranges, witnesses battle drills

In this still taken from a video released by Pakistan Army's media wing shows Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (c) surrounded by senior army officers while visiting the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on August 30, 2023. — YouTube/ISPR Official

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum and witnessed Field Fire and Battle Drills on Wednesday.

On arrival, the COAS was briefed on training objectives set for the exercise with a view to validate operational readiness of the formation in challenging environment.

General Asim Munir appreciated the synergy displayed by Air Force, Army Aviation and ground troops in execution of various operational drills. The COAS praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit. He also appreciated high morale and battle worthiness of the troops. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander 4 Corps.