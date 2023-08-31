Punjab textbook publishers demand release of payment

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and relevant authorities take notice of non-payment of Rs5.5 billion to the printers and publishers by Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board.

The demand was raised by President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar while talking to a delegation of printers and publishers led by Khalid Pervaiz at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry .

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice-President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, former Vice President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, Secretary Information All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Zikaria Butt and Chairman All Pakistan Printers Association Syed Makram Abbas also spoke on the occasion.

The delegation informed the president that the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board had issued a tender worth Rs15 billion for the printing of text books for students of government schools.

However, they payment of Rs5.5 billion for this printing is still pending. The delegation members said that the price of paper has increased many times and if the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board does not pay the remaining Rs5.5 billion to the printers and publishers, the textbooks will not be printed for the next academic year and millions of students will not be able to get free books. This will also put their career on stake.

Printers and publishers should be paid according to the terms of the tender otherwise they will be forced to protest strongly.