Punjab finalises purchase rate of stents for 10 cardiac hospitals

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab has finalised the purchase rate of stents for 10 cardiac hospitals in the province.

The cardiac stents will be purchased at an estimated cost of Rs2.65 billion and in this regard, the Central Purchase Committee has granted the approval. The cost of drug eluting stents of a private company has been fixed at Rs48,713.

A total of 54,600 stents will be purchased for 10 cardiac institutes, including 15,000 for Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, 6,000 for Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), 8,000 for Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), Wazirabad and Multan, 9,000 for Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), 3,000 each for Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Bahawalpur and Mayo Hospital, Lahore, 1,500 for Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, while Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, will purchase 600 stents and Nishtar Hospital, Multan will procure 500 stents.