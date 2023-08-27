Cab driver shot dead by muggers; man from Dir killed over marriage

Three people, including a cab driver, were shot dead in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Saturday.

A taxi driver lost his life for offering resistance during a mugging bid in New Karachi within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station. The passengers in the cab remained unhurt in the incident. The victim was identified as Mumtaz, 45, son of Ismail.

He was driving his taxi when two muggers on a motorcycle intercepted him for snatching valuables. However, he tried to resist upon which the suspects shot him and fled the scene.

Mumtaz was critically injured after the firing and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased cab driver was a resident of Airport’s Green Town. The incident took place while he was taking a family back to their home after their flight for Umrah was cancelled. Police registered a case against unidentified suspects and said they had gathered evidence from the crime scene and were reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify and track down the culprits.

Murder over marriage

Another man was shot dead within the limits of the Quaidabad police station apparently for contracting a freewill marriage.

The deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Wasim, son of Latif Khan. The incident took place in Sherpao Colony, after which the body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Quoting initial investigations, police said unidentified motorcyclists targeted the man and escaped after committing a crime.

According to SHO Ashraf Jan, Wasim hailed from Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he had married a woman of his own free will about six years ago.

Some relatives had registered a case against him after the marriage, and he and his wife had also appeared before a court in Dir two months ago in connection with that case.

The SHO said the heirs of the deceased man suspected that his in-laws were behind the murder.

Wasim was the father of a boy and worked as a labourer in Karachi. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Man kills brother

A man shot his younger brother dead in a distressing incident in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in Jamali Goth within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. After the firing, 30-year-old Amir Jamali, son of Bachal Jamali, was severely injured and rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

SHO Arshad Afridi said that preliminary reports suggested the man was shot by his elder brother Sachal Jamali over a property dispute.

A single bullet wound was found on the victim's body and the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting, police said, adding that they were trying to arrest him.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way.