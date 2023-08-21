 
Monday August 21, 2023
Peshawar

PIFD holds entry test

By APP
August 21, 2023

PESHAWAR: An entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) was held here Sunday. PIFD undergraduate entrance test was conducted in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad.The entry test is a mandatory requirement for admission to undergraduate programmes.The written test has a weightage of fifty percent in the PIFD admission process.