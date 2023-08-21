New IGP Riffat Mukhtar assumes charge

A day after his appointment as the new Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) on Saturday, Riffat Mukhtar Raja took over the charge of the post on Sunday, a spokesman for the Central Police Office said.

“In pursuance of Establishment Division, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad notification, I, Riffat Mukhtar, PSP (BS-21), have assumed the charge of office of the Inspector General of Police, Sindh, on this 20th day of August, 2023,” reads the charge assumption report of the new provincial police chief.

He replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon as the Sindh IGP who was directed to report to the establishment division. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Riffat Mukhtar, presently serving under the Punjab government was posted as the Sindh IGP with immediate effect and until further orders.

The new IGP previously served in several coveted positions, including those of regional police officer (RPO) Multan, and additional IG Establishment.