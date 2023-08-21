Pakistan averted financial default with the support of the IMF. But I believe we have defaulted on everything else. We have defaulted politically as the politicians thrive at the people’s expense. We have defaulted morally with cases of sexual abuse and exploitation, including in universities, apparently on the rise. Minorities are being targeted. Our politicians rush to condemn attacks on minorities but then do not hesitate to strike political alliances with those inciting this violence. Our public education institutions and health system has collapsed and the poor are being cheated and bullied out of their land. We are politically, morally and socially bankrupt. This is the default we often do not talk about.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
