Wasa refuses to revoke hike in bills

Rawalpindi: Local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and traders representatives who met Managing Director of Water and Sewerage Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanvir have resented the indifferent attitude of Wasa's officials.

JI leaders Syed Arshad Farooq and Inran Shafiq advocate later told the media that they were kept waiting for the scheduled meeting for almost an hour. Imran Shafique said that the Wasa official told them that he could not help to withdraw the increase in bills. He said that the managing director wanted that Wasa should be shut down. Arshad Farooq regretted that the Wasa senior officials showed an improper attitude and advised them to meet Punjab chief minister. “Should consumers meet the chief minister when the Wasa official is here to represent him," he said.