Madad Ali Sindhi assumes charge as caretaker education minister

Islamabad: Renowned writer, poet, and journalist Madad Ali Sindhi has taken the helm as the caretaker federal minister for the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. Welcomed by officials of the ministry, Sindhi was formally introduced by Secretary Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry.

During a comprehensive briefing, Sindhi expressed his commitment to understanding and addressing the challenges facing the education sector. He articulated his intention to enhance the sector's performance even within the short span of the interim setup. "We should strive to establish the groundwork for development, even in this brief period," he stated. Emphasizing collaboration for national prosperity, Caretaker Federal Minister Sindhi stressed the importance of working together. Secretary Education affirmed the ministry's dedication to realizing the minister's vision, highlighting Sindhi's knowledge and experience in education as an asset that will benefit the ministry's goals.