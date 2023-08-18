NCHR inquiry team visits Jaranwala

Islamabad:According to an inquiry conducted by National Commission for Human Rights (NCH) on Thursday, a total of 17 churches were gutted in the unfortunate Jaranwala incident, including 12 registered and 5 smaller, unregistered churches. Some 80 homes have been vandalised and damaged of which 30 to 40 homes gave been completely burnt.

The NCHR team, led by NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, visited Jaranwala on Thursday to inquire into the illegal desecration of Churches and homes belonging to Christian community.

The delegation held meetings with the Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed, RPO and officers of the district administration. The team also met families of the affected community as well as saw first-hand the devastation wrought by the rioters the day before. Commissioner, Silwat Saeed, informed that two committees for assessment of damages and inquiry have already been notified. The Commission was informed that the Punjab government has pledged to repair all damaged homes and churches immediately. For this purpose Secretary Works & Services Punjab was in Jaranwala for such assessment. The Commission was informed that five FIRs under ATA and sec 324 and 353 PPC have been registered against 128 persons. Accused are under arrest and will be presented for remand. To maintain calm, section 144 has been imposed and 3,500 policemen have been deployed in the area to keep check on the situation.

The NCHR team was told that 180 rangers were deputed in the city at the night of the incident. According to some people that NCHR interviewed, the issue erupted following a financial dispute between two parties-however this has not been verified. The team was informed that while the Christian and Muslim community were in the middle negotiations the mob came from the back and started rioting. Thankfully due to prompt action by the administration and church, people were speedily informed and left before any fatal casualty occurred. "Faisalabad is a hot bed for religious violence. Many incidents of allegations of blasphemy and desecrations on churches have already been reported from this area. The region is a tinderbox and the government must look to address interfaith harmony and cultivate tolerance,” said NCHR chairperson.

The mob consisted of around 1,200 people, and most were young men. It is reported that mosque loudspeaker announcements were used to incite religious sentiments. religious sentiments had been incited thru announcements on mosque loudspeaker announcements.

The chairperson acknowledged the efforts of female Commissioner Silwat Saeed, the RPO and the Head of the Rangers and the Police for their role in de-escalating the situation and averting any causality. "The situation is still tense in the area. Section 144 has been imposed in the areas. There would be ‘Jumma’ congregations on Friday and following that is Sunday Church for the Christian community. Special measures have to be in place to avoid any hostile situation in future," she said.