Helpful app

This refers to the letter ‘You’ve got text’ (Aug 16) by Dilawar Khan Bangash. I want to help the fellow citizen by letting him know that he can download the National Savings app from Google Play. To activate his account, he will have to enter the required details and save his password.

Once his account is activated, he can access all the details about his investments, including account balance, etc.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi