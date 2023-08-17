My confusion

In the classic 1950s musical ‘The King and I’, one of the songs that Yul Brynner sang began with “I am in Puzzlement!” Today, in 2023, so am I.

Will our elites, literati, judiciary explain whether the word ‘independence’ is one word or two? If one word, then from what or whom? Or, if two words, then to whom or what? Many of us will be grateful for the additional knowledge.

Dr Mervyn Hosein

Karachi