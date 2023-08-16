Two labourers suffocate to death in well

TIMERGARA: Two young labourers, stated to be brothers, died of suffocation while working in a well here on Tuesday, locals and officials said.

The victims identified as Shoaib 22 and Sohail 26, residents of Miskini Samarbagh tehsil and currently residing in Kandaro Malakabad.

According to rescue 1122 officials and locals, the incident occurred when one brother went inside a well ‘Mela Daag’ in Timergara city, for working there but fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas accumulated there.

The other brother got worried and went into the well to rescue his brother but he, too, fainted by inhaling toxic gas.

The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site, pulled out the victims from the well and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors pronounced the two dead.

The hospital officials confirmed that the two had died after inhaling the poisonous gas accumulated in the well.

The hospital officials handed over the bodies to the family after carrying

out autopsy and completion of other medico-legal formalities. The two were laid to rest at a graveyard in Malakabad in the Balambat area.