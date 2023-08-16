Pakistan sets world record by hoisting largest flag at K2 base camp

This picture taken on July 15, 2023, shows a Pakistani porter looking towards K2, world's second tallest mountain in the Karakoram range of Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan has achieved a historic feat of patriotism and unity by setting a world record for hoisting the largest national flag at the K2 base camp.

On Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the Pakistan Army, in partnership with dedicated mountaineers, accomplished an extraordinary milestone by unfurling an enormous 250-foot-tall national flag. This remarkable achievement honours the unwavering spirit of the nation and pays tribute to the courageous soldiers of the Pakistan Army and the defenders of the homeland on the challenging Siachen front.

The awe-inspiring record-setting event was a poignant representation of national pride, unity, and honour. A team of passionate individuals hailing from diverse provinces such as Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined forces to create this monumental tribute to Pakistan.

Notably, the team extended beyond national boundaries, with a foreign participant named Martha from Spain standing side by side with her Pakistani counterparts, showcasing cross-cultural harmony and her love for Pakistan.

Martha’s participation, as a foreign woman, serves as a poignant reminder of the universal values of peace and solidarity that transcend borders. Her inclusion stands as an inspiring example of international camaraderie and a heartwarming display of affection for Pakistan.

On this historic occasion, the entire nation congratulates the Pakistan Army, mountaineers, and all contributors to this remarkable achievement.

The sight of the colossal national flag waving against the backdrop of K2, one of the world’s most challenging and iconic mountains, becomes an enduring symbol of Pakistan’s resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to its sovereign identity.

As Pakistan continues to make strides on the global stage, this extraordinary world record serves as a source of inspiration and pride for every citizen. It attests to the unbreakable bond between the people and the armed forces and embodies the enduring spirit that defines Pakistan as a nation.