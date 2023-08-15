13 bodies found in freezers in Mexican state

COATZACOALCOS, Mexico: More than a dozen bodies have been found in freezers in a Mexican region wracked by drug cartel-related violence, authorities said on Monday.
Six suspects were detained after the grisly discovery in the city of Poza Rica in the eastern state of Veracruz, prosecutor Veronica Hernandez told reporters. According to initial investigations, “unfortunately there could be more than 13 bodies,” she said.
The discovery was made on Sunday as police chased a suspect who hid in a building where three kidnap victims were held, officials told AFP on condition of anonymity.
