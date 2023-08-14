 
Monday August 14, 2023
Lahore

CM stresses exemplary unity

By Our Correspondent
August 14, 2023

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. The chief minister said this Independence Day calls for introspection and learning from past experiences to chart a promising path forward.He underscored the pivotal role of exemplary unity and solidarity in confronting the challenges that lie ahead.