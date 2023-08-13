Ruda launches national song on Freedom Day

LAHORE : Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) has announced launching a national song and an exclusive documentary to celebrate Independence Day, celebrating the remarkable history and promising future of the Ravi River.

This momentous event, held under the visionary leadership of CEO Imran Amin, emphasises Ruda's commitment to the progress, prosperity, and environmental sustainability of Lahore. The launch ceremony, graced by CEO Imran Amin, took place at the Ruda head office on Friday, creating a platform to unveil a stirring national song and an insightful documentary, both of which pay tribute to the significance of the Ravi River in our shared history.

Featuring the soulful and resonant voice of renowned national singer Sahir Ali Bagga, the national song captures the essence of the Ravi River, emphasising its glory and potential for revitalisation. The powerful lyrics not only celebrate the heritage of River Ravi but also underscore the pivotal role it plays in the development of the region. The song's punch-line, "Mera Ravi Nayi Raah Pe Gaamzan, Chaand Meri Zameen Phool Mera Wattan," is a testament to the collective hope for a brighter future for Lahore and the entire nation.