Laptops distributed among students

LAHORE:A laptop distribution ceremony under the title of Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was organized at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Monday. Initially, 25 laptops were distributed among deserving students under the Youth Laptop Scheme, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, furthering the government's commitment to promoting digital empowerment and academic excellence among the youth.

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique was the chief guest in the ceremony. He emphasised the significance of technology in education and its role in shaping a progressive and knowledge-based society, attended the ceremony. “We believe that empowering our youth with the latest technology is an investment in the future of Pakistan," said Saad Rafique.

He said the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme aimed to bridge the digital divide and equip talented students with the tools they need to excel in their academic pursuits. This visionary programme reflected the government's dedication to harnessing the potential of our young minds and preparing them for the challenges of the modern world, he added.

He further added that 100,000 laptops are being distributed to talented students across the nation under the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023.

The HEC representatives also attended the ceremony, highlighting the strong partnership between the government and educational institutions in uplifting the nation through education. The ceremony witnessed the participation from various individuals, including deans, registrar, principal, faculty members, and students. Notably, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University, Prof Dr Shagufta Naz, also graced the event. In her address, she commended the visionary approach of Prime Minister.