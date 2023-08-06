Sports gala for youth

Rawalpindi : In connection with the Freedom of Pakistan Day, a sports gala was inaugurated for the youth in Chaklala Scheme 3, says a press release.
Osama Tanveer Chaudhry (candidate for PP-14), son of former senator Chaudhry Tanveer Ali Khan, leader of Muslim League inaugurated the sports gala in Daniyal Palace. Various games like cricket, running, tug-of-war, and others were included in the sports gala. A fireworks display was performed in on the occasion.
In the ceremony, former PMLN senator Chaudhry Tanveer Ali Khan, former MNA Malik Abrar, and candidate for MNA Barrister Daniyal Tanveer Chaudhry, Vice President Chaklala Cantt Board Chaudhry Changaiz Ali Khan, former vice president Chaklala Cantt Board Raja Irfan Imtiaz, Member Rawalpindi Cantt Board Hafiz Hussain Ahmad and PMLN leader Malik Nasir Awan were also present on the occasion.
