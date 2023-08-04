‘IPP to launch political campaign soon’

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan said they want to see the country politically strong and stable for which all efforts will be made and no obstacle will be taken into account to fulfill the aims and objectives of this party.

A meeting of the IPP was held here under the chairmanship of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan in which central leadership of the party participated. In this meeting various issues, including the organisation of the party were discussed. It was decided that vigorous political campaign will be launched soon. General Secretary of the party, Amir Mehmood Kayani, Central Information Secretary, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ishaq Kahn Khakwani, Aoun Chaudhry and Noman Langrial attended in the meeting.