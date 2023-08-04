Flawed approach

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced an increase in terrorist attacks this year and the Bajaur attack furthers the trend. In 2021, many in Pakistan celebrated the Afghan Taliban takeover. However, their rise to power has coincided with and, according to many, fuelled the rise in terror attacks in Pakistan. Our anti-terror policies are not being implemented effectively and political matters appear to be getting most of the state’s attention.

The current approach of the state and political leadership will alienate the people of the terror-torn regions. The state must stick to its constitutional principles and implement policies that can bring safety and peace in all parts of the country.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Lahore