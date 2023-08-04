Flawed approach

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced an increase in terrorist attacks this year and the Bajaur attack furthers the trend. In 2021, many in Pakistan celebrated the Afghan Taliban takeover. However, their rise to power has coincided with and, according to many, fuelled the rise in terror attacks in Pakistan. Our anti-terror policies are not being implemented effectively and political matters appear to be getting most of the state’s attention.
The current approach of the state and political leadership will alienate the people of the terror-torn regions. The state must stick to its constitutional principles and implement policies that can bring safety and peace in all parts of the country.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Lahore
The government has announced yet another increase in fuel prices. This is a cruel act. Where is the impact of the...
CPEC is expected to improve the lives of people in both Pakistan and China. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in...
Over the years, Pakistan has experienced frequent changes in government, coalition collapses, and political tensions...
Students are the architects of our nation’s future and incidents like the one that took place at Islamia University...
General elections are due to be held in Pakistan in a few months. The political parties are preparing manifestos and...
Over 54 citizens have been martyred and more than 200 injured in yet another terrorist attack. This time, the target...