Hub Dam reaches maximum level of 339 feet post-rain

KARACHI: The spillways of the Hub Dam have been opened after the torrential rains in the catchment area of the dam filled the water reservoir to the brim, increasing the water level to 339 feet, officials said on Thursday.

The water is being discharged from the spillway of the waterworks to the Hub River, irrigation sources said. The residents of the area adjacent to the Hub River have been advised to observe caution.

Earlier, a spokesperson of Karachi’s water utility had said that the spillway of the reservoir would be opened after the water level in it reaches 339 feet.

The increase in the water level of the reservoir would improve the water supply in Orangi, Baldia and other adjacent areas in Karachi’s District West, which receives water from the Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100 million gallons per day (mgd) from the Hub Dam. Karachi’s West and Central districts face acute water shortage when water supply from the reservoir drops down. The catchment area of the Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometres in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56km from Karachi, with a total capacity of 339 feet, extends to 24,300 acres, with a gross storage capacity of 857,000 acre feet water. It is Pakistan’s third largest dam, and an important source of water supply for Karachi

After the recent monsoon rain spell, one of the city’s major sources of water supply, the Hub Dam, filled to its capacity, adds our correspondent. According to details shared by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), the dam has reached its maximum level of 339 feet above sea level.

The excess water is being released through spillways. The Hub Dam, with live storage capacity of 645,470 acre feet, can provide water to Karachi and Balochistan’s Lasbela district for three years, once filled to its capacity.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab made a visit to the Hub Pumping Station and the Hub Canal on Thursday, along with KWSC Chief Executive Officer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Engineer Asadullah Khan.

Also with them were Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Karamullah Waqasi, Ali Ahmad Jan, Chief Engineer (Bulk) Sikandar Zardari, and other PPP leaders and senior officials.

Mayor Wahab said that it was important to know the current situation of the Hub Canal after the recent monsoon rains because some parts of the Hub Canal were damaged during the rains, which the COO had brought to his notice.

Wahab said that both sides of the Hub Canal should be repaired on an emergency basis. He said that the filling of the Hub Dam after the recent monsoon rains is good news for the residents of Karachi.

Around 100 mgd is supplied from the Hub Dam to Karachi to meet the water needs of a large part of the city. Wahab said that meeting the city’s water needs is among his priorities, and that steps are being taken for that.

He stressed on increasing the water supply resources of Karachi. He also made the assurance that the process of water distribution would be made fair, and ordered removing illegal water connections everywhere in the city.

“Wherever the water mafia is involved, they will not be forgiven in any case. These illegal connections will be disconnected,” he vowed, pointing out that citizens have the right to water, especially those who pay taxes to the KWSC.

The mayor said that due to unfair distribution earlier, water was being supplied to some areas for 24 hours while people in some areas were craving for a single drop of water for several days.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ordered that the problem of water in Karachi be solved on a priority basis and water be made available to the entire population of the city.

Wahab said water is one of the basic needs, adding that its supply would be improved and new lines would be laid so that water can be provided to even remote areas.

He warned that FIRs would be registered against those who make illegal connections in the KWSC’s water line after puncturing them. He said they are also inspecting water hydrants throughout the city and taking action against the illegal ones.