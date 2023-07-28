New direction

Our economy has finally been given a clear direction. The agriculture, mining and minerals, and IT sectors are being focused on. If things go smoothly, we will have a resilient economy that can withstand global recessions and sanctions. Balochistan has mineral-rich soil, which is perfect for agriculture. A proper water infrastructure can help revitalize the barren soil in Balochistan and other provinces. In addition, Pakistan has massive potential when it comes to minerals but selling the raw product is not the solution. We need to establish a refining and processing industry in the mineral-rich areas and produce finished products.

The development of these sectors requires the growth of universities and research facilities. The IT industry, in particular, needs the support of the educational sector. Currently, our institutes lack vital resources and the necessary emphasis on research. We need a network akin to the ‘IITs’ in India. The government has done some work in this direction but there is a very long road ahead.

Musa Abubakr

Islamabad