Tortured maid’s mother refuses to accept peace, money offer from judge

A representational image. — The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The mother of the 14-year-old victim, who was subjected to violence and allegedly beaten by the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, has said that the judge has offered to make peace over the matter but she refused it, Geo News reported.



Earlier Tuesday, a case was registered by the Islamabad police against Civil Judge Asim Hafeez’s wife for allegedly subjecting the teenager, employed as a domestic help at their house, to severe torture.

The harrowing case of the girl being brutally beaten up came to light when the victim was shifted to a hospital in Lahore with serious injuries, with the family accusing Judge Hafeez’s wife, Somia, of torturing the child.

Following the case, the mother of the teenage girl claimed that the civil judge had contacted her and offered to make peace. “The judge also offered to pay the entire cost of my daughter’s treatment and give extra money. However, I told him that I want justice,” she said. “I told him that he should do justice in this case just like he does in the courts,” said the mother, adding that they don’t want to make peace as their daughter’s condition is critical.

The case has been registered at the Humak Police Station on behalf of the girl’s father, Manga Khan. The complainant in the FIR said he sent his daughter to work as a domestic help on Rs10,000 monthly salary, with the reference of an acquaintance named Chaudhry Mukhtar, seven months ago.

The girl’s parents came to know about her being subjected to torture at the judge’s house on July 23 when they went to meet her. It may be noted that the victim’s parents have said that they hadn’t met her during these seven months but talked to her on the phone sometimes.

“When we [complainant, his wife and her brother) entered the gate, we heard my daughter crying. Hearing that made me concerned so we went towards the room and found my daughter in injured condition,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

He alleged that his daughter was subjected to severe torture by the judge’s wife, and there were torture marks all over the child’s body. Upon examining her condition, the parents found several injuries on the girl’s entire body, with serious wounds on the head, which were “infested with maggots”.

The major injuries described by the complainant include swelling on lips and eyes, broken teeth and ribs and strangling marks on the neck.

As per the FIR, the complainant has accused Somia of torturing and keeping his daughter in illegal custody since the day she started working at the judge’s house and sought action on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said that action was being taken to arrest the suspect, adding that the case investigation would be done on merit and that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking to Geo News, the judge had brushed aside the accusations.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police on Tuesday finally lodged the FIR against those involved in the brutal torture of 14-year-old housemaid, including the wife of the civil judge. The police have registered the criminal case under sections 506 and 342 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Ms Somia, wife of Civil Judge Islamabad, and Asim Hafeez, posted at Judicial Academy Islamabad.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case said that Civil Judge Asim Hafeez would definitely be included in the course of investigation to question how the minor was tortured by his wife in his presence.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Rizwana was admitted to Lahore General Hospital and being treated in the ICU of the hospital.

Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has formed a 12-member special Medical Board consisting of professors and senior doctors for her detailed medical examination and treatment. This medical board will determine the injuries of the girl in addition to medical examination and in this context, her detailed medical report will be prepared soon.

On Tuesday, Prof Al-Fareed himself visited the injured girl and met her family members to assure them that no effort will be spared in her treatment.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said that the girl was referred from DHQ Hospital Sargodha on July 24 and was brought to the LGH Emergency Department around 4:00pm, where the doctors immediately provided medical assistance to improve her condition. He said that all the free-of-charge medical facilities are being provided to her in LGH.