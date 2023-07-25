The Wahi Pandhi road, which connects with District Johi and other areas of Sindh, has been heavily damaged by the heavy rains. Parts of the road have literally been washed away. Consequently, the town’s people are facing many difficulties.

Additionally, many accidents are taking place due to the poor condition of the road. The relevant authorities are requested to rebuild Wahi Pandhi’s main road as soon as possible.

Mohsin Rustamani

Dadu