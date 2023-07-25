PPP terms consensus on Dar as caretaker PM ‘fake news’

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), while terming the reports it had agreeed to the name of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the caretaker prime minister a ‘fake news’, said on Monday no names were officially received or endorsed by the party, leaving no room for confusion or controversy.

“Rumours being floated that PPP has agreed to any name for caretaker prime minister are fake news, leaving no room for confusion or controversy,” said Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman along with PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Monday.

Sherry, who is also the Vice President PPP Parliamentarians, said there has been no talk of a minister from the federal cabinet for the caretaker set-up and no decision had yet been made about the choice of the caretaker prime minister.

She said the PPP has established a committee to thoroughly deliberate on the matter and engage in discussions with all. She said the PPP has always held the belief that the caretaker prime minister could be a neutral figure, ensuring a fair and impartial electoral process, and in all this process no names have been shared with us. “There is a committee engaging with the process but the leadership will decide,” she said.

She said the PPP aims to contribute to a smooth and unbiased transition of power, guaranteeing the integrity of democratic process, and PPP reiterates its commitment to upholding the constitutional timeframe for the elections. Sherry said the PPP advocates for holding elections as scheduled, and we firmly believe in upholding the democratic principles that prioritise the sovereign right of the people to choose their elected prime minister.

“We hope and trust that the people of Pakistan will exercise their democratic right wisely, selecting a leader who can effectively address the country’s challenges and work towards the betterment of every citizen,” she added.

Faisal Karim Kundi said Ishaq Dar’s name has not been shared with the PPP yet. “If the name comes, it will be discussed and the PPP will also give the names for the post of caretaker setup.” He said decisions about the caretaker prime minister will be taken in consultation with all the coalition parties in accordance with the procedure laid down in the Constitution.

Kundi said PPP’s position is clear that the assemblies should complete its terms and elections be held within 60 days after the completion of its constitutional term. “If the coalition parties of the government want to run an election campaign for 90 days, then the PPP also ready for it.”

Sherry emphasised that the PPP is committed to engaging with and empowering the youth to actively participate in the democratic process. “We believe in providing them with a platform to voice their concerns, ideas, and aspirations, allowing them to contribute significantly to the progress and development of the country,” she said.

Regrettably, she said, in the past, they were led astray by ‘save-Imran’ campaign that failed to prioritise their needs and aspirations. “We are now witnessing a positive shift as the youth of Pakistan are gradually returning to the essence of politics, one that emphasizes inclusion, democratic values, and the pursuit of a better life for all.”

In this context, she said that our only contest is with the social and economic conditions faced by our people, and to deliver on fundamental principles of “Roti, Kapra, aur Makan” envisioned by the party.

She said PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s dedicated efforts in advancing the party’s vision through the Sindh Peoples’ Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) Programme reflect the PPP’s commitment to making social justice a reality. He handed over land titles to 5,000 flood-affected families in Sindh, so that they can rebuild their lives, even amid challenging economic times.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah also commented on the emergence of Ishaq Dar’s name, saying, “There is no restriction on proposing any name for the PMLN. They can propose any name they want, but the decision of the caretaker prime minister will be made through consultation with the allied parties.”

In response to a question, he said, “When a name comes forward, there will be consultations on all positive and negative aspects, and only then a decision will be made.”

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) also reportedly raised reservations citing that the appointment of Ishaq Dar as caretaker PM will raise questions on the impartiality of next general elections.

In a related development, talking to a private TV channel, PMLN leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif ruled out making Ishaq Dar the caretaker prime minister. He said that the caretaker PM plays the role of an umpire, adding that at no level does Ishaq Dar’s name came under discussion as interim premier.

He said it has been discussed at the government level that such an idea was not useful as it will put a question mark on the conduct of elections. He clarified that names taking rounds on social media are not being considered for the caretaker prime minister.

Reacting to the issue, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb clarified that the appointment and announcement of the caretaker prime minister will be in accordance with the procedure given in the Constitution of Pakistan. “In this regard, the prime minister will seek guidance from PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and consult the coalition parties of the government,” she said in a statement issued here.

According to the Constitution, the minister noted, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition will complete this process in consultation.

The PTI’s Focal Person on the Economy, Muzamil Aslam, said that the ‘imported government’ showed its intention now by nominating Ishaq Dar as the caretaker prime minister after ruining the well performing economy, as they wanted to clinch power any way.