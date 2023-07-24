 
close
Monday July 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

US Centcom commander arrives

By Our Correspondent
July 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD: General Michael E Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (Centcom), arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

According to sources, General Michael Eric Kurilla will discuss bilateral defence relations in the context of Pakistan-US defense relations with senior Pakistani officials.

General Michael Eric Kurilla will meet with Pakistani officials. According to sources, General Michael Eric Kurilla is also likely to hold meetings with Pakistani media persons.