Eight killed, five hurt in Charsadda incidents

CHARSADDA: At least eight persons were killed and five others, including a woman, sustained serious injuries in firing incidents and road accidents in various parts of the district on Saturday.

The first incident occurred in the limits of Prang Police station where cousins traded fire over a domestic issue.

As a result, three persons identified as Nawaz Khan and his son Akbar Khan and their uncle Niaz Muhammad were killed and another person sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In Shabqadar, two brothers named Gul Sher and Muzammil exchanged harsh words over some issue. In a fit of anger, Muzammil opened indiscriminate fire on Gul Sher and his two children named Ali, 15, Amina, 13, killing them on the spot and injuring his wife seriously.

The police shifted the dead and injured to the hospital in Shabqadar.

In another incident, two brothers named Sufyan and Mukhtiar were killed and their other brother critically injured when the ambulance of Rescue 1122 turned turtle due to brake failure in Jamalabad area in Tangi tehsil.

The ambulance was also damaged in the accident.

The police said that the ambulance was taking Sufyan, who had got injured in a firing incident in Mandani area. The ambulance met with an accident because of brake failure, leaving Sufyan and Mukhtiar while their brother and emergency technician Abdul Basit and driver Amir Khisro sustained serious injuries.