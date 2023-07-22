Youth shot dead in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A youth died after he was shot by a local resident in Tata hills here on Friday, police said.Police officials said Ali Shan (18), was walking on Tatara hills when Asad Khan allegedly opened fire on him, injuring him seriously.

He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A police official, Turab Khan, said they had requested visitors not to climb up onto Tatara hills as a number of houses situated down the hills. He said the incident took place due to the violation of the home’s sanctity.