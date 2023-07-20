LHC moved against Elahi’s detention

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s wife on Wednesday challenged her husband’s detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO) in the Lahore High Court (LHC).
The petition was filed as authorities shifted the former Punjab chief minister from Lahore’s Camp Jail to the Adiala Jail. Elahi’s wife Qaisara Elahi moved the court over his detention and named the additional chief secretary and inspector general jails as respondents.
In the petition, it was urged that Elahi be summoned to court and released and that he should not be arrested in any other case till the final decision on the petition.
