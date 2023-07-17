Pakistan has seen a rise in the number of young people choosing to leave the country due to the desire for better education and employment opportunities and higher standards of living. The reason behind this move is high unemployment rates and a shortage of employment options in this country.
Another factor encouraging this migration wave is the long list of Pakistanis who have improved their lives after moving abroad. Their stories motivate our young people to pursue opportunities abroad. While emigration might help people find better opportunities for those who leave, it also creates challenges for our country’s development and progress.
Unzila Tahir Huda
Karachi
