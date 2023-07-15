Pakistan women football team issued visas

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team got Singapore visas on Friday. Due to delay in NOC and visas both nations have decided to cancel the first show which was scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).
Both teams now will face each other in international friendly on July 18. The PFF Normalisation Committee said that the departure schedule of the brigade will soon be unveiled.
TUNIS: Ons Jabeur hopes Saturday´s Wimbledon final will be a game-changer: at the third time of asking she is bidding...
NEW DELHI: India will tour South Africa in December this year for a multi-format series, the two cricket boards...
GALLE: Pakistan strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will seek to take his 100th Test wicket in the first Test against...
LAHORE: Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens secured a four-wicket victory over Nepal in their first match of the ACC...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sports was rocked by another doping scandal as two female and three male athletes tested...
LONDON: Novak Djokovic powered into his ninth Wimbledon final as the fiery defending champion feuded with the umpire...