Saturday July 15, 2023
Sports

Pakistan women football team issued visas

By Our Correspondent
July 15, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team got Singapore visas on Friday. Due to delay in NOC and visas both nations have decided to cancel the first show which was scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).

Both teams now will face each other in international friendly on July 18. The PFF Normalisation Committee said that the departure schedule of the brigade will soon be unveiled.