PMDC submits application for WFME recognition

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council after completing the mandatory requirements to be eligible for WFME recognition of its Accreditation Programme has applied to World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) to initiate the process. After the promulgation of the PM&DC Act 2022, the Council took up the matter of the WFME Recognition Process on priority.
President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj constituted a WFME accreditation cell consisting of experts from all over Pakistan and conducted several meetings for extensive deliberation to fulfil all the requirements of the WFME application.
PMDC furthermore, carried out various workshops nationwide for the said purpose. Almost 124 colleges anticipated the workshop. The panel of experts from all over the country was taken on board for the WFME accreditation process.
