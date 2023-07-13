Outdated norms

There are many outdated practices that have managed to remain prevalent in our country and are considered by many to be an intrinsic part of our culture. For example, the rate of consanguineous or cousin marriages in Pakistan remains very high and is considered to be the ideal mode of marriage by many.
This practice has led to scores of children being born with genetic disorders and other health problems in the country, particularly if the practice has been prevalent within the same family for several generations. I would recommend that in the case of cousin marriages, some pre-marriage health counselling ought to be mandatory so that the couple is aware of the chances that their child has of developing health disorders.
Dr Bari Hassan Awan
Nawabsha
